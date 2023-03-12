Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 1.2% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $321,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $3,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SWK traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.72. 2,227,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,114. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

