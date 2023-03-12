Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 203.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.66% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $213,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 872,300 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,728,000 after acquiring an additional 741,640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 222.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $18,512,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,584,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,721. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.23. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $2.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

