Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,347,472 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,635,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.16% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,197,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 497,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,132.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 423,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after acquiring an additional 413,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,675,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,263,346. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

