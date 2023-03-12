Jane Street Group LLC Sells 26,796,356 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,796,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.71% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $143,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,329,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,786,528. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

