Jane Street Group LLC Sells 8,587,395 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,588,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Jane Street Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $347,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.36. 16,367,154 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

