Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,329,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857,572 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $113,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 357,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,614 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,545,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.