Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Airlines stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.57. 73,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,773. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

