Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and approximately $146,472.47 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0111691 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $151,809.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

