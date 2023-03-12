JMP Securities Raises Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $31.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.01. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

