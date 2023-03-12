JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Offerpad Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.24.
Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 5.4 %
OPAD opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
