JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Offerpad Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.24.

OPAD opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 176.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

