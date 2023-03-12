JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $35.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.5 %

SFM opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,492 shares of company stock worth $2,479,912 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

