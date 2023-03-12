JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

