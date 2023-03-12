Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 691 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

