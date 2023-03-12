Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.5 %

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of MKC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. 1,358,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.