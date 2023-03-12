Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,869 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 261.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 532.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.82. 83,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,912. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

