Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,061,000 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the February 13th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,061.0 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of KPELF stock remained flat at $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. Keppel has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

