Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,061,000 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the February 13th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,061.0 days.
Keppel Stock Performance
Shares of KPELF stock remained flat at $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. Keppel has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.
Keppel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel (KPELF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.