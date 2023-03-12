Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after buying an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 26,845,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561,379. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

