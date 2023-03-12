Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $19.86 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

