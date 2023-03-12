Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.02. 4,597,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.39 and its 200-day moving average is $340.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $265.07 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.95.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

