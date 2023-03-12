Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 24,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 113,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 40,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 129,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,688,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,799. The firm has a market cap of $369.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,131,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,325,751. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

