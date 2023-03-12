Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,655 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.87. 13,803,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average is $164.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

