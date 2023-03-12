Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Komatsu Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KMTUY opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.