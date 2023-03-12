Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.35 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $31.35 million and approximately $577,885.39 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00157009 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00044919 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001505 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.