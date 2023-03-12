Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in February

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of Konecranes stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Konecranes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

