Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.