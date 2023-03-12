Kusama Trading Down 6.2% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $277.51 million and $18.47 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $32.28 or 0.00146883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00439017 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,482.61 or 0.29674631 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot’s wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.

By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.