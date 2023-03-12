Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Shares Down 3.8%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 339,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 265,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Lake Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
Lake Resources Company Profile
Lake Resources NL, is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz, Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy and Kachi located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lake Resources (LLKKF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.