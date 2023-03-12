Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $751,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,738,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,801 shares of company stock worth $11,138,348 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

