Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 25.0% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 9.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

