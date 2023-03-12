Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Lantronix Stock Performance
LTRX opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
