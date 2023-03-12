Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

