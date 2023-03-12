Lido DAO (LDO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $215.85 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $215.85 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00011211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,543,087 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars.

