LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LNKB) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

LINKBANCORP’s (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 13th. LINKBANCORP had issued 4,575,000 shares in its IPO on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $34,312,500 based on an initial share price of $7.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNKB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

LINKBANCORP stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40. LINKBANCORP has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at LINKBANCORP

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

In related news, Director David H. Koppenhaver acquired 102,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $800,022.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 396,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

Featured Articles

