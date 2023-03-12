Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $643.91 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $69.38 or 0.00331871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.03 billion and $643.91 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017722 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010309 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,466,952 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.