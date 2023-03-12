LooksRare Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.34 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 19% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $63.46 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

