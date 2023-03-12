LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $35,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

