M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. SuRo Capital comprises approximately 0.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.86% of SuRo Capital worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth $45,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 32.0% during the third quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSSS. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

SuRo Capital Stock Down 6.4 %

SuRo Capital Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $3.24 on Friday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.73.

(Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.