M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231,332 shares during the period. onsemi accounts for approximately 5.1% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.10% of onsemi worth $27,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in onsemi by 12.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in onsemi by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in onsemi by 188.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $78.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.