M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Takes $23.42 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 71,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,424,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.3% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $354.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.43 and its 200 day moving average is $359.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

