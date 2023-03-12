Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 44.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of M opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

