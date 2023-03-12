Magic Internet Money (MIM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.43 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.43 million and $1.67 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

