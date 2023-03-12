Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

MGYR stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 24,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.15.

Magyar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 23.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

