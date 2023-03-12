Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Shares Down 2.4%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.40. 2,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.
Maiden Holdings North America Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.
Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.
