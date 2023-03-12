MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.44 million and approximately $183,382.01 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

