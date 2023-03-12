Marathon Asset Management LP Has $122.50 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Marathon Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,228,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,577 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 10.7% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.13% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $122,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FYBR. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

