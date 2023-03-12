Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Announces $0.25 Semi-annual Dividend

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

