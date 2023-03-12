Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.7 %
MRNS stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $236.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
