Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

MRNS stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $236.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

