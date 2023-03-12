Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRNS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

