Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 867,700 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $13.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.02. The stock had a trading volume of 497,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

