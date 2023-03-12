Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,663 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.17 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

