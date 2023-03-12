Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.